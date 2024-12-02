Tech outsourcing firm expansion to add up to 150 jobs in North Wilkesboro

Provalus, an information technology outsourcing company, plans to spend more than $1 million to expand into North Wilkesboro.

Provalus’ approach is to expand into rural, veteran-heavy areas. The North Wilkesboro location is projected to create up to 150 jobs.

Wilkes County and the town of North Wilkesboro have made an agreement for the municipality to buy a building at 711 North Main Street. It will cost $2.2 million and be leased to Provalus with an option to buy.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce has awarded the company a $150,000 performance-based grant from its OneNC Fund if Provalus hits a three-year job-creation goal.

Salaries are expected to be almost $46,000 — about the same as the county average.

The company has six locations nationwide including one in Whiteville.