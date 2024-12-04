© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Avelo Airlines expands Concord service

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published December 4, 2024 at 8:18 PM EST

Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines is expanding its operation at Concord Padgett Regional Airport by adding a base and two additional flights beginning in 2025, continuing its push to break into the market just outside of Charlotte.

While the airline's expansion will bring about 50 new jobs, it also might save Charlotte-area travelers some money. Avelo is offering fares of $44 one-way, and Concord is turning into a bigger alternative for Charlotte leisure travelers.

According to the Bureau of Transportation, Charlotte Douglas International — which is a so-called “fortress hub” for American Airlines — has an average fare of $429. Concord has far fewer travelers than CLT, ranking 207th-busiest in the nation, but boasts an average fare of $109 on its discount, vacation-oriented carriers.

With the addition of Daytona Beach and Nashville in the spring of 2025, customers now have nine destinations they can fly from Concord. Avelo’s Head of Communications Jim Olson said the current demand could create more destinations in the future.

"If people fly us — and we've had 40,000 people fly us since May in six months — which is, which is huge, we'll keep growing," he said.

While Concord is a much smaller airport than Charlotte, Olson didn’t rule out flying out of bigger airports one day. But he said airports the size of Concord remain the priority as the airline continues to expand.
Kenneth Lee Jr.
