NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte City Council approves push for new flight paths out of CLT

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published December 10, 2024 at 11:35 AM EST

The Charlotte City Council voted 8-2 Monday night to advance a plan to spread out departures from Charlotte Douglas International Airport along more flight paths, in an attempt to disperse noise.

Today planes taking off from CLT fly straight for two miles before turning. They then follow one of eight departure paths — four to the north and four to the south.

The proposal would allow planes to turn sooner, following one of 27 new departure paths. That would be a more efficient use of airspace, but would also spread noise to some neighborhoods that have little.

Air traffic controllers and pilots support the plan, while some homeowners urged council members to vote no.

The approval sends the plan to the FAA.

Two council members, Renee Johnson and Tariq Bokhari, voted no. They said the city and the airport needed to do more outreach to the public.
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter.
