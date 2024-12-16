© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Washed out road
Helene: Aftermath and Recovery
Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida on Sept. 26, 2024. Weakened to a tropical depression, the massive storm moved across the Carolinas dumping rain. The catastrophic flooding caused by Helene has devastated much of western South Carolina and North Carolina.

High Country ski season has strong start, helping mountain economy recover

WFAE | By Paul Garber | WFDD
Published December 16, 2024 at 4:11 PM EST
Skiers survey the winter landscape at Sugar Mountain Resort near Banner Elk, North Carolina.
BushPhoto.com
/
North Carolina Ski Areas Association
Skiers survey the winter landscape at Sugar Mountain Resort near Banner Elk, North Carolina.

Two months ago Beech Mountain was largely isolated as a result of outages caused by Helene. Now the surrounding roads have been mostly repaired and the economically important ski season is off to a strong start.

Beech Mountain didn’t get hit as hard by the storm as some of its neighbors, but the communication outages and road closures cut much of the area off from the rest of the world in Helene’s immediate aftermath.

That’s according to Talia Freeman, director of marketing for Beech Mountain Resort.

Now she says the roads are open, the phones are working and the ski season is off to a good start.

“That week after Christmas is certainly our busiest week of the season," she says. "So right now, lodging is booked on the mountain for the most part, and it's looking like that's still going to align with last year's numbers.”

Freeman says the resort employs about 400 seasonal workers every winter.

A study released last year by a Colorado-based consulting group found that North Carolina’s ski industry provided an economic impact of over $244 million in the 2022-23 season.

The report looked at six alpine ski resorts including three in the High Country: Appalachian Ski Mountain, Beech Mountain Resort and Sugar Mountain Resort.
Tags
Business NC ski resorts
Paul Garber | WFDD
See stories by Paul Garber | WFDD