Gastonia increases transit prices

The Gastonia City Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday night to increase fare prices for its new microtransit service. That comes after the city replaced its city buses over the summer with on-demand taxis, called “GoGastonia.” Residents had been able summon rides anywhere in the city for $2 dollars, but that price will go up to $2.50. The price for seniors or people with disabilities would increase from a $1 to $1.25.

The city said the increase would help fund additional GoGastoia cars.

The transit service launched in July, allowing people to schedule a ride using their phone similar to Lyft or Uber. The new rates will take effect on Jan. 1.