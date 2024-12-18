© 2024 WFAE

Gastonia increases transit prices

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published December 18, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST

The Gastonia City Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday night to increase fare prices for its new microtransit service. That comes after the city replaced its city buses over the summer with on-demand taxis, called “GoGastonia.” Residents had been able summon rides anywhere in the city for $2 dollars, but that price will go up to $2.50. The price for seniors or people with disabilities would increase from a $1 to $1.25.

The city said the increase would help fund additional GoGastoia cars.

The transit service launched in July, allowing people to schedule a ride using their phone similar to Lyft or Uber. The new rates will take effect on Jan. 1.
