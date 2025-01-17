© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charlotte home sales nearly flat in 2024

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published January 17, 2025 at 2:37 PM EST
Erin Keever
/
WFAE

Home sales in the Charlotte region were nearly flat in 2024, rising less than 1% compared to the previous year. That’s according to data released Friday from Canopy, the Charlotte area Realtors association.

The average sales price for a home in the region increased almost 7%, rising to $493,000 dollars. The association said that although the number of homes on the market has rebounded from a pandemic-era critical shortage, supply is tight and it looks like we’re still in a seller’s market.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Business home sales
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports