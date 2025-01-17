Charlotte home sales nearly flat in 2024

Home sales in the Charlotte region were nearly flat in 2024, rising less than 1% compared to the previous year. That’s according to data released Friday from Canopy, the Charlotte area Realtors association.

The average sales price for a home in the region increased almost 7%, rising to $493,000 dollars. The association said that although the number of homes on the market has rebounded from a pandemic-era critical shortage, supply is tight and it looks like we’re still in a seller’s market.