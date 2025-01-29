Boom Supersonic plane breaks sound barrier in milestone flight

Boom Supersonic passed a major milestone with its first experimental flight to reach Mach 1. The speed was achieved about 11 minutes into the test.

“There we are!" said Mike Bannister. "XB-1 is supersonic, faster than the speed of sound.”

Bannister, a former pilot of the Concorde supersonic plane, made the call as the experimental XB-1 broke the sound barrier. It was a key test for the company that plans to build high-speed planes in Greensboro.

Boom’s first supersonic flight took place over the Mojave Desert. The company live-streamed the mission from a chase plane.

XB-1 would ultimately reach Mach 1 three times. Then pilot Tristan “Geppetto” Brandenburg brought it in for a landing.

The company will use information gathered during the flight to make decisions on the design and development of its supersonic planes.

Boom cut the ribbon on its manufacturing plant next to Piedmont Triad International Airport last June. It’s where the company plans to build its Overture line of commercial jets. Founder and CEO Blake Scholl said then that it would likely be three or four years before the first plane rolls out of the facility.