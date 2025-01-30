Charlotte center city sees office attendance rebound, progress on quality-of-life concerns

The COVID-19 pandemic led many people in Charlotte’s center city area to transition to remote work. A new report released today shows a change is occurring at a time when quality of life has been a concern for some people in uptown.

The State of the Center City is an annual report that tracks developments in uptown, midtown, and South End. This year’s report reveals that office attendance in uptown and South End has rebounded to nearly pre-pandemic levels, with about 81% of workers returning.

James LaBar is senior vice president of economic development at Charlotte Center City Partners, the group behind the report. He said mandates from employers and young employees actually wanting in-office time, are part of the reason for the rebound.

"Younger associates, want to professionally develop, they want to learn from some of the other people that might have more experience," LaBar said. "They want to learn with others that are in their cohort.”

Last year, the city voted to reinstate criminal penalties for several quality-of-life infractions, including lying on a city park bench, public urination, and defecation. Many community advocacy groups have said the ordinances target the homeless population as they are mostly found outside. Charlotte Center City Partners CEO Michael Smith says he’s pleased with the results.

"Addressing public safety is incredibly complicated, but it is foundational,” Smith said. "We are making several moves, including the restoration of quality-of-life ordinances, which we believe will collectively make the center city safer.”

The report also found there are more than 3,200 apartments under construction in South End and uptown.