Toyota soon to kick off EV battery production in NC

Electric vehicle batteries will soon roll off the assembly line at Toyota's $14 billion factory in Randolph County. The Japanese automaker says it's also investing in EV manufacturing in China.

Four years after the groundbreaking, Toyota says the plant in Liberty is ready to open. It will start shipping electric and hybrid vehicle batteries to a Kentucky assembly plant in April. The company has hired nearly 4,000 workers in North Carolina. The opening comes as President Trump wants to cancel the Biden administration's investments in EV manufacturing. Meanwhile, Toyota announced on Tuesday that it will make electric vehicles and batteries in China, where the EV market is booming.