NEWS BRIEFS

Walmart closes Charlotte regional office

WFAE
Published February 6, 2025

Retail giant Walmart is closing its regional office in Charlotte as part of a plan to consolidate corporate offices around the country. The Charlotte Observer reports the company has asked some of its employees here to relocate to Arkansas or California.

Five months ago, Walmart cut 155 jobs at the Charlotte office near the airport but it hasn’t said how many remain. Walmart has 32 supercenters, eight neighborhood markets and seven Sam’s Clubs in the Charlotte region, and over 62,000 employees in North Carolina.
