Work starts on NC 150 widening

Work is scheduled to begin Monday on the widening of one of the Charlotte area’s most complained about roads - Highway 150 near Lake Norman.

The Charlotte Observer reports crews with Charlotte-based contractor Blythe Development will remove trees and install erosion-control measures beginning Monday night between U.S. 21 and Morrison Parkway in Mooresville, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The $249 million, six-mile project will widen N.C. 150 from four to six lanes between Greenwood Road in Catawba County, to U.S. 21 in Mooresville.

The project also will include new bridges at Interstate 77 exit 36 — the congested N.C. 150 interchange in Mooresville. Traffic signals will be installed and upgraded and drainage improved in the project corridor.