© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Work starts on NC 150 widening

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published February 10, 2025 at 9:30 AM EST

Work is scheduled to begin Monday on the widening of one of the Charlotte area’s most complained about roads - Highway 150 near Lake Norman.

The Charlotte Observer reports crews with Charlotte-based contractor Blythe Development will remove trees and install erosion-control measures beginning Monday night between U.S. 21 and Morrison Parkway in Mooresville, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The $249 million, six-mile project will widen N.C. 150 from four to six lanes between Greenwood Road in Catawba County, to U.S. 21 in Mooresville.

The project also will include new bridges at Interstate 77 exit 36 — the congested N.C. 150 interchange in Mooresville. Traffic signals will be installed and upgraded and drainage improved in the project corridor.
Business
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports