SC passes bill easing power plant construction rules

The South Carolina House has overwhelmingly approved a comprehensive bill intended to make building power plants easier by limiting some governmental restrictions on new projects. The State newspaper reports the bill, which advances efforts to build a large natural gas plant in Colleton County, passed the House 94-11. It still includes limits on legal appeals and extensive regulatory reviews that supporters of the legislation say are inhibiting progress. Most Democrats supported the Republican bill, but environmental groups objected, saying it includes provisions that could lessen environmental protections, such as a six-month limit for environmental regulators to make decisions on permits needed for energy projects.