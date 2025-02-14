© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

SC passes bill easing power plant construction rules

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published February 14, 2025 at 11:57 AM EST

The South Carolina House has overwhelmingly approved a comprehensive bill intended to make building power plants easier by limiting some governmental restrictions on new projects. The State newspaper reports the bill, which advances efforts to build a large natural gas plant in Colleton County, passed the House 94-11. It still includes limits on legal appeals and extensive regulatory reviews that supporters of the legislation say are inhibiting progress. Most Democrats supported the Republican bill, but environmental groups objected, saying it includes provisions that could lessen environmental protections, such as a six-month limit for environmental regulators to make decisions on permits needed for energy projects.
Business
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner