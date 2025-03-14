Cold winter season helps recovering ski resorts in WNC

A cold, snowy winter contributed to a strong ski season in North Carolina, despite the effects of Helene.

It’s getting a lot greener as spring approaches. In the High Country though, there’s still snow on ski slopes and a couple of good weeks left to enjoy the winter sports, says Kimberley Jochl, president of the North Carolina Ski Areas Association. She says it’s been a good winter for the resorts, thanks in part to sustained cold weather and more than 75 inches of natural snow this season. Jochl says the fact that the season opened on time, despite significant infrastructure damage caused by Helene, speaks volumes about Mountain resiliency.

“It is certainly a testament to the the strength and the discipline and the dedication and the just the grit that people in the North Carolina mountains have. It was fantastic to see. We all pulled together, not only for the ski resorts, but for the entire economy,” she said.

A study of six North Carolina ski resorts found they contributed more than $244 million to the economy in the 2022-23 season.