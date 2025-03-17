© 2025 WFAE

Atrium Health requests Cabarrus County expansion

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published March 17, 2025 at 10:27 AM EDT

Atrium Health is making plans to improve surgical services in Cabarrus County through a $9 million project. The Charlotte Observer reports the company has submitted a proposal to the state Health Department to relocate operating rooms from Gateway Surgery Center in Concord to the main campus of Atrium Health Cabarrus, where more hospital-based surgical services are needed.

Surgeons have seen an increase of surgical cases on the campus, going from over 10,000 in 2019 to more than 12,000 in 2024, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, which operates Atrium Health Cabarrus. It’s the only hospital in the county.
