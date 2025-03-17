NC unemployment rate ticked up in January

North Carolina’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate ticked up in January, according to data released Monday by the state.

The jobless rate rose two-tenths of a percentage point compared to the same month last year. That’s according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce. At 3.7 %, the state’s unemployment rate remains relatively low by historical standards and compared to the national rate, which was 4%. Most industries, such as finance, construction, transportation and utilities saw an increase in the number of jobs. Only one industry saw a major loss of jobs — leisure and hospitality, with a decline of 3,800.