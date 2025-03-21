© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte home sales have a mixed month in February

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published March 21, 2025 at 5:11 PM EDT

The Charlotte housing market showed mixed trends in February, according to Canopy, the Charlotte area Realtors Association.

Home sales fell 8.7% year-over-year but rose nearly 9% from January, partly due to mortgage rates dipping.

The median home price held steady at $385,000, while the average price increased 2.5% from last year.

Inventory jumped 36%, giving buyers more options. In Mecklenburg County, sales dropped 14.3%, but growing inventory signaled a shift toward a more balanced market.
Business
Kenneth Lee Jr.
