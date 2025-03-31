Lebowski's Neighborhood Grille, a Dilworth staple, abruptly closes

A longtime restaurant in Dilworth says it is closing immediately.

In a social media post, Lebowski’s Neighborhood Grille said it makes the announcement with "a heavy heart."

The restaurant is on East Boulevard and is known for its Buffalo staples. It’s next door to the hot dog joint JJ’s Red Hots, which also closed down earlier this month.

The owners of Lebowski’s did not say why they were closing, but said a new fast-casual chain, Ladybird Taco, will take over the space.