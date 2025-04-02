© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

College reaches settlement over demolition cost

WFAE
Published April 2, 2025 at 12:26 PM EDT

Barber-Scotia College and the City of Concord have reached a resolution to a longstanding debt dispute stemming from the demolition of residence halls in 2014, according to a statement from the college.

The Independent Tribune reports in December, 2021, Concord billed Barber-Scotia $380,000 for the cost of tearing down the dormitories on Corban Avenue. The buildings had been deemed a public hazard because of their dilapidated condition.

Under terms of the agreement, the College paid the City $150,000 along with five nearby properties. Barber-Scotia said the settlement clears a major financial burden for the college as it prepares to submit its application for accreditation, which it lost in 2004.
