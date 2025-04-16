Charlotte home prices rose 3% in March, outpacing the U.S. average

Charlotte home prices rose in March, according to online real estate marketplace Homes.com.

The median home price rose to $385,000 — a nearly 3% increase from the same time last year.

The real estate marketplace also noted that prices in Charlotte rose faster than the national average.

The median home price nationwide grew by 2.2% or by $8,000, from the same time last year.

On average, homes nationwide sold last month for $380,000.

The growth rate last month places Charlotte as 24th in the nation in price growth among the 40 largest U.S. cities.