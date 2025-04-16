Kings Mountain textile mill to close, laying off 170 workers

An international textile company has notified North Carolina officials that it plans to close its local facility in Kings Mountain, laying off 173 employees.

According to a state filing, Patrick Yarn Mills — part of Coats Group of London — plans to shut down its textile plant on York Road. The plant is just off I-85 in Cleveland County, about 30 miles west of Charlotte.

The plant had operated for 62 years, most recently producing yarn from recycled fibers.

In a statement, the company said the closure "comes after a strategic review of the business and in response to structural market changes.”

Employee separations are scheduled to happen in four phases, starting May 31 and wrapping up by the end of the year.