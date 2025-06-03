Charlotte considering higher fines for unlicensed street vendors

Charlotte City Council’s Housing, Safety and Community Committee considered policy changes for street vendors on Monday aimed at addressing their growing presence in popular neighborhoods.

The committee discussed the citywide street vending policy, with a focus on the NoDa area. Brick-and-mortar store owners have raised concerns about blocked sidewalks and obstructed entrances.

While council members opposed criminalizing unauthorized vendors, they broadly supported implementing tougher penalties for those who don’t follow the rules. Mayor Pro Tem and District 1 representative Dantè Anderson backed the move, urging the committee to take enforcement seriously.

“Yes, you can pay a $10 or $50 fine as a cost of doing business,” Anderson said. “If you get a $500 fine because you’re not selling things properly, you’ll think twice before you go back out there, for sure.”

The council unanimously supported a proposal to raise fines for repeated violations — up to $500 — and to establish a tracking system to identify repeat violators.

The committee plans to reconvene on July 7 to explore additional policy steps