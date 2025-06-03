© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Cornelius turns down new business park development

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published June 3, 2025 at 11:11 AM EDT

The Cornelius Board of Commissioners unanimously rejected a rezoning Monday night for a Charlotte developer’s $39 million business park on a family’s 36 acres of farmland. The Charlotte Observer reports the board voted 5-0 against Greenberg Gibbons Properties’ proposed Cornelius Business Park on Bailey Road, across from the town’s Bailey Road Park. Neighbors said trucks from the business park on Gene Hunter’s land would endanger students at Hough High and Bailey Middle schools on the chronically backed-up road.

The project would have included four office buildings, with 175 to 250 jobs and $300,000 in annual tax revenue to the town and Mecklenburg County, according to the developer.
Business
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports