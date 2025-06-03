Towing companies could face new limits in North Carolina

Towing companies would face stricter regulations, including how much they can charge, under a bipartisan bill scheduled to be debated at the state legislature this week.

WRAL reports towing companies across the state have long faced complaints, including for charging people additional fees if they don’t pay in cash, or for charging daily “storage” fees even on days when the tow lot isn’t open for people to come pick up their vehicles.

House Bill 199 would create a new government group, the North Carolina Towing and Recovery Commission, with leaders picked by the governor and the state legislature. It would be in charge of issuing permits to tow truck businesses — and potentially revoking those permits for bad business practices.