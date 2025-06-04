© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

$1 billion data center coming to Rockingham County

WFAE | By WFDD
Published June 4, 2025 at 10:23 AM EDT

A new billion-dollar artificial intelligence center is headed to Rockingham County, bringing new jobs and investment.

WhiteFiber Inc., is the AI division of Bit Digital, a global Nasdaq computing infrastructure company. It’s officially acquired a 96-acre industrial site in Madison that was formerly a Unifi facility.

The company intends to transform that location into an AI data center campus, which could eventually support up to 200 megawatts. Company CEO Sam Tabar applauded the site’s power profile, size and Triad location as being rare assets. WhiteFiber’s planned investment of more than $1 billion is estimated to generate some 60 jobs. Average salary: $67,000.
Business
WFDD
See stories by WFDD