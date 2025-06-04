$1 billion data center coming to Rockingham County

A new billion-dollar artificial intelligence center is headed to Rockingham County, bringing new jobs and investment.

WhiteFiber Inc., is the AI division of Bit Digital, a global Nasdaq computing infrastructure company. It’s officially acquired a 96-acre industrial site in Madison that was formerly a Unifi facility.

The company intends to transform that location into an AI data center campus, which could eventually support up to 200 megawatts. Company CEO Sam Tabar applauded the site’s power profile, size and Triad location as being rare assets. WhiteFiber’s planned investment of more than $1 billion is estimated to generate some 60 jobs. Average salary: $67,000.