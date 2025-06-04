Amazon announces $10 billion data center in Richmond Co.

Amazon has announced a $10 billion commitment to establish a cloud computing and artificial intelligence innovation campus in Richmond County, between Charlotte and Raleigh. It’s one of the largest investments in the state’s history.

The initiative is set to create at least 500 high-tech jobs. Governor Josh Stein hailed the investment and its potential to boost the local economy. The new data centers will house advanced technology — computer servers, data storage drives, and networking equipment — to support Amazon Web Services. The campus will be located at the Energy Way Industrial Park, southwest of Southern Pines. Richmond County has approved incentives, such as significant tax grants, to support the development. Amazon plans to collaborate with local educational institutions to provide training programs in data center operations.