David Murdock dies at 102

David Murdock, who played a huge role in the revitalization of Kannapolis, has passed away at the age of 102.

Murdock made an impact in North Carolina by investing heavily in the region. When he bought Cannon Mills, he owned a large amount of the property in the city of Kannapolis. Murdock sold most it in the 1980s before selling the company’s mills off to another company in the 2000s. The mill eventually closed, resulting in thousands of lost jobs. He repurchased the mills and eventually started work on a research campus in 2006.

Today, the David H Murdock Research Institute is a major party of the community and an integral piece of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.