How a $100 bill sparked a Charlotte startup

On a day like many others, Cristian and Katheryn Hermida shared a meal at their regular spot. Trying to start a business had left them with a tight budget, and Mr. K’s offered the cheapest fried chicken sandwich and sweet tea they could find.

Situated between Leather & Lace and an apartment building, the iconic ice cream shop — which closed in 2021— gave them the sustenance they needed at a good price. But it was more than a fuel-up stop; it often served as their conference room, a place where the two siblings could go to hash out business ideas.

After discussing their most recent contract with a local bridal boutique and how they could hold up their end of the deal, Katheryn Hermida excused herself to find a restroom. It was situated on the outside of the building and would occasionally catch some Leather & Lace stragglers from time to time.

No one was around that day, though, so there was nothing to explain the crisp $100 bill she found at her feet when she exited. It hadn't been there when she went in, yet there it was.

A stroke of luck, the Hermidas decided to use the money to buy a small suitcase of supplies, and Cristian Hermida made a stool to use for fittings. This unforeseen blessing would kick-start their formal attire alteration business.

Katheryn and Cristian Hermida have a lifetime of experience connected to fashion and clothing production. They were born in Ecuador, and their mom brought them to the United States for three years during their early childhood.

After she saved enough money, the family moved back to Ecuador to start an embroidered shirt business. They returned to New Jersey in 1995, where they lived and worked until a change in government led to the closure of many once-booming fashion production factories there to close.

The Hermidas moved farther south, and their mom got a job at an alteration boutique. Before long, their mom and sister started an alteration business where the whole family would eventually work, including Katheryn and Cristian.

When it came time for them to go out on their own, the two younger siblings decided they wanted to start something that would raise the standard of working conditions for production seamstresses and other staff. They wanted to make a difference in the industry, so they launched an alterations business designed to be a safe, welcoming place — especially for employees, but also for customers.

John Emily Studio Co-founder Katheryn Hermida works on a bridal gown at John Emily Studio in Charlotte.

The two envisioned a work environment that recognized industry workers as artists and offered opportunities to learn, grow and build skills they could use for the rest of their lives.

After the $100 that Katheryn Hermida found that day and a refresh of supplies, the two started on their first dress orders that would fulfill their contracted work orders. They didn’t even have a workspace at the time. The only place they could manage was in the office space their sister graciously shared.

They were working 80 to 90 hours a week. Conditions were far from ideal; they were sleep- and nutrition-deprived, and the giant, fluffy dresses — made up of countless layers of tulle — made it nearly impossible to work efficiently in the small space. Still, they pressed on, determined to uphold their end of the contract.

They knew they needed to find a space of their own. Katheryn Hermida remembered a local businessman she had met and reached out to John Harmon. By the time they arrived at his office, he had a contract written up and ready for them to sign.

“We got really lucky,” Hermida said. “Harmon just said he saw something in us.”

According to the siblings, Harmon’s eagerness came from the joy he had when he noticed young people pursue ambitious goals in an often overlooked industry. With his support, their business grew and continued to expand over the next several years. Today, the Hermidas’ business is called John Emily Studio, and has two — locations, one in Charlotte and the other in Lake Norman.

Their commitment to providing strong working conditions continues. Seamstresses are encouraged to take breaks, receive thorough training and are paid well. Even their mothers now work for the business.

According to the two siblings, John Emily Studio is a place of mutual respect — where every person is valued for their contributions, and it shows in the work. The studio is known for being a place where people get the personal touch and expert work.

Katheryn Hermida remembers those long work hours and cheap business lunches. “That time played into the strong partnership we have today,” she said. Business is booming, with more growth and improvement on the horizon — all of it sparked by a $100 bill found on a sidewalk in South Charlotte.