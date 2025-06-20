City Council to vote on NoDa vendor pilot permit program

The Charlotte City Council is expected to vote Monday on new permitting requirements for street vendors in NoDa.

Under the proposed changes, street vendors who wish to set up in NoDa must first get a permit. And if they set up without one, they could be fined up to $500. Enforcement could start Aug. 15.

Deja Phillipe sets up a folding table in NoDa about once a week to sell lemonade as well as other items. She says she supports permits for vendors.

“I’m not against the whole permit thing, because I understand they have to do what they have to do. And this is honestly a blessing, to be able to come out here and just sell whatever you want and set up wherever you want, as long as, when you’re getting the permit, it’s easy and affordable to get the permit,” Phillipe said.

Others, such as custom T-shirt seller Jesse Titus are opposed.

"I would say there shouldn’t be any lines, or any paperwork, or any fine, or anything that stops the vendors from being out here and having a beautiful life, enjoying, and showing this world, that there’s a lot of art out here,” Titus said.

Next to him, Austin Cannon says he relies entirely on selling leather goods on the street. He thinks the program could limit vendors hoping to make a start.

“I was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2016, realized I wasn’t going to be able to get a typical 9-to-5 job, and came out here and always had a love for arts. If I would’ve come out here and there would’ve been vendor fees in the beginning or permits that were required, I would’ve never gotten the chance to start the business,” Cannon said.

If the City Council approves the program and it goes well, they could expand it to other areas. The council will meet Monday at 5:00 p.m. to discuss and vote on the proposed changes.