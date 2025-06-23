City Council approves NoDa street‑vendor permit program

Charlotte City Council approved a pilot program Monday that will require street vendors in NoDa to apply for a permit before they can sell.

The Council voted to pass the program unanimously. When it goes into effect, street vendors in NoDa who operate without a permit could face fines of up to $500.

Permitted vendors will be allowed to sell items such as clothing, jewelry, and art — but not food or beverages.

Mayor Pro Tem Dantè Anderson says the intent of the program isn’t to drive vendors out, but to protect public safety.

“This was never about an attack on the street vendors, not at all," Anderson said. "It was about ensuring that we have a safe environment in a historical part of our city that has infrastructure that is, I would say, quaint and dated."

The permit cost has not been finalized yet, but council members say it will be less than $100. Enforcement of the new policy is now expected to begin by the end of July.