A new data center is coming to Cherokee County

Officials announced Tuesday that a huge new data center is headed to upstate South Carolina.

Cielo Digital Infrastructure has chosen Cherokee County to be the site for the new data center. While Cielo plans to invest $2.1 billion into the new project, the investment is expected to create only 30 jobs. Governor Henry McMaster praised the development and said he is optimistic that “high-tech companies like Cielo continue to see the value in our talented workforce and pro-business climate.”

The new center will be located on Ford Road in Gaffney and Cielo expects operations to start in 2028.