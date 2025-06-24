© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

A new data center is coming to Cherokee County

WFAE | By Brooks Stevenson
Published June 24, 2025 at 1:11 PM EDT
Servers at a data center.
evertonpestana
/
Pixabay
Servers at a data center.

Officials announced Tuesday that a huge new data center is headed to upstate South Carolina.

Cielo Digital Infrastructure has chosen Cherokee County to be the site for the new data center. While Cielo plans to invest $2.1 billion into the new project, the investment is expected to create only 30 jobs. Governor Henry McMaster praised the development and said he is optimistic that “high-tech companies like Cielo continue to see the value in our talented workforce and pro-business climate.”

The new center will be located on Ford Road in Gaffney and Cielo expects operations to start in 2028.


SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

No matter what happens in Congress, WFAE remains committed to our mission: to serve our community with fact-based, nonpartisan journalism. But our ability to do that depends on the strength of the financial response from the communities we serve. Please consider supporting our journalism by contributing today.
Business
Brooks Stevenson
See stories by Brooks Stevenson