Mecklenburg County says private pool rentals now legal, but stresses safety regulations

If you’ve got a pool in Mecklenburg County, you can now legally rent it out — but there are still rules to follow.

The law allowing homeowners to rent their private pools by the hour via apps like Swimply went into effect July 1. Last summer, Mecklenburg County’s public health department tried to crack down on the practice, which was widespread even though it was technically forbidden.

Now, the department is reminding people that even though they can rent out their backyard pool, they have to follow regulations, including maintaining proper chemical levels in the water, having non-slip surfaces around the pool, and keeping lifesaving devices like flotation rings available. The public health department says it’s not responsible for enforcing those regulations.