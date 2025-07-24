Gov. Stein tours Charlotte Coca-Cola facility’s new job training program

Gov. Josh Stein visited Charlotte on Wednesday to tour Coca-Cola Consolidated's new job training program.

Stein met with students and other employees in the company’s new apprenticeship program, which trains young people for high-demand jobs. Those include manufacturing, equipment repair, and logistics.

Gov. Stein says the program will expand career opportunities for young people in North Carolina — and could serve as a model for others.

“What I want is for every young person to be able to make the future that they want for themselves, and that usually starts with a good job. And it’s not only a good job, but it’s a good job that can turn into a career, and that’s what we’re here to see — and excited about what I’ve seen today,” Stein said.

The new program is in collaboration with Central Piedmont Community College.

Coca-Cola Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the country — and its Charlotte location is the largest of their facilities.