Capital B and WFAE present the Black Political Power Tour

Join WFAE and Capital B for an enlightening event that delves into the Black political impact in Charlotte.

“While Black voters are not a monolith, we’re a hugely important and complex factor in a presidential election — particularly in the battleground states,” said Lauren Williams, chief executive officer and co-founder of Capital B. “Our coverage looks to pinpoint the issues that matter most to Black voters, highlight the stakes of different election outcomes for Black communities, and illuminate where our power is being eroded and where Black leadership is on the rise.”

This group, which holds so much power to change the course of our country in 2024, has so often been undervalued, mistreated, and/or miscast in our political process and in mainstream political media. Capital B wants to work to change that with the Black Political Power Tour.