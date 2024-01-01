© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Capital B and WFAE present the Black Political Power Tour

Register now to ensure you're the first to get updates and reserve your spot.

Join WFAE and Capital B for an enlightening event that delves into the Black political impact in Charlotte.

REGISTER NOW

“While Black voters are not a monolith, we’re a hugely important and complex factor in a presidential election — particularly in the battleground states,” said Lauren Williams, chief executive officer and co-founder of Capital B. “Our coverage looks to pinpoint the issues that matter most to Black voters, highlight the stakes of different election outcomes for Black communities, and illuminate where our power is being eroded and where Black leadership is on the rise.”

This group, which holds so much power to change the course of our country in 2024, has so often been undervalued, mistreated, and/or miscast in our political process and in mainstream political media. Capital B wants to work to change that with the Black Political Power Tour.