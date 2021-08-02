WFAE Events Manager

WFAE is seeking an experienced event planner to oversee the planning and execution of high-profile revenue-generating events that connect WFAE programming and services with the greater Charlotte community.

The ideal candidate will have a passion for community service and for public radio. This position will require someone who is creative, detail oriented, has an entrepreneurial spirit, and is willing to roll up their sleeves to get a job done. This position will manage events from the planning stage through running the event and carrying out the post-event evaluation.

The events managed by this individual will play an integral role in the fundraising and community relations goals of WFAE. As such, candidates will need a minimum of five years of experience with high-profile fundraising events, including as an event lead. The ideal candidate will have significant experience with budgeting and expense control.

The role is primarily hands-on and often involves working with cross departmental stakeholders to ensure that multiple organizational goals are met. The ideal candidate for this role will also have experience building and managing board/volunteer committees for high profile event planning.

This position reports to WFAE’s Executive Director of Branding & Engagement and is part of the membership and marketing team.

Objectives of this Role

Manage and lead the planning, organization, budgeting and execution of all key fundraising, cultivation and stewardship events, including, but not limited to, WFAE’s annual gala, festivals and conference events.

Promote success of fundraising events by developing and managing thorough and accurate invitation and solicitation lists

Coordinate closely with staff to develop and distribute branded internal and external communications to promote visibility of events including customization and personalization of invitations and solicitations

Ensure accurate tracking of attendee lists, seating assignments, program listings, invoicing, etc.

Develop tracking and reporting tools to effectively assess the overall profitability of events; prepare periodic progress reports for each event, including financial.

Plan and manage event sponsorships; work with WFAE’s sponsorship team to meet needs of event sponsors

Build and work with board/volunteer event planning committees

Nurture and build relationships with vendors, venues, and other industry contacts to craft and implement creative and logistical aspects of all events

Stay current, and often ahead of the curve, on event planning, design, and production trends, proactively identifying and solving operational challenges

Ensure that events comply with legal, insurance, health and safety regulations at all times

Daily and Monthly Responsibilities

Work closely with Executive Director of Branding & Engagement, Community Relations Manager and others to set and meet goals for event revenue generation

Ensure that WFAE sponsorship team has timely information about events and that event sponsors are recognized according to their support

Coordinate with internal staff, clients/sponsors, vendors, and others to establish needs for events, and serve as liaison to senior staff and other key constituents (including WFAE board and donors) throughout the planning process

Research resources, make site visits, and lead pre-event meetings when necessary to help staff make decisions about event design

Plan and facilitate logistics for all events, including contract negotiations, guest lists, venue preparation, presentation materials, security, catering, entertainment, transportation, equipment, decor, and marketing materials

Oversee client experiences from conception through post-event, managing on-site preparations, production, and event breakdown, ensuring consistent, high-level service throughout all phases

Maintain and build a comprehensive database of industry contacts, vendors, and venues

Troubleshoot and handle any issues that arise on the event day

Skills and Qualifications

Proven success as an event planner or coordinator

Track record of meeting revenue targets for events

Experience working with event sponsorships

Experience working with non-profit board/volunteer committees

Experience with philanthropic events

Experience with event ticketing programs/best practices

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Experience planning high-profile gala events

Experience in maintaining and building enriching business relationships

Excellent organizational skills, including multitasking, time management, and attention to detail

Preferred Qualifications

Minimum 5 years experience in event management or a related discipline

Experience in marketing and/or public relations

Proficient in Microsoft Office/applicable event planning systems

Flexibility to work evenings and weekends as needed

If you are confident that you can meet the goals of this job and have most but not all of the skills listed, we encourage you to still apply.

Submit your application.

About WFAE

In a Nutshell

WFAE, the NPR station in Charlotte, is an award-winning multiplatform newsroom (radio, digital, podcasts, live events) committed to providing high-quality local news and engagement that meets the needs of our diverse community. Our mission is to deliver journalism that informs, engages and inspires. Our vision is to help create a more knowledgeable and engaged community grounded in our shared humanity.

Fast Facts

Established: 1981

Employees: 50+

Annual Budget: $7.4M

Our Story: View

Organizational Impact

- 425% growth in digital audience over the last five years

- 71% increase in membership revenue over the last five years

- 50% growth in corporate sponsorship over the last five years

WFAE offers a generous benefit package and competitive compensation.

Across WFAE, we strive to:

Exemplify the highest levels of integrity and public trust.

Serve as a national and industry model of journalistic excellence.

Be doggedly committed to telling great stories and serving the public.

Succeed through teamwork, respect and collaboration.

Include diverse people, voices, thoughts and perspectives at every level of our work.

Value and reward creativity, curiosity and humor.

Be bold and take risks in service to journalism and our mission.

Enter every room with a spirit of generosity and gratitude.

