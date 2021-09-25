OVERVIEW

WFAE is looking for a Chief Financial Officer with a strong executive background to manage the organization's finances and operations. As a key member of the Executive Management Team, the CFO is responsible for communicating and executing WFAE’s financial, human resources, and corporate support strategies in order to achieve its operational and financial goals. Responsible for the management and direction of WFAE’s administrative, accounting, human resources, and facilities/infrastructure. This position has primary day-to-day responsibility for all financial-related activities, policies and practices of the organization. Oversees annual budgets, investment management, long-term financial planning, resource allocation, and regulatory compliance. This position will also have responsibility for managing the corporate support vendor relationship. In addition to serving on the Executive Management Team, this position will work directly with the Treasurer of the Board of Directors, and other board committees as appropriate. Assists the President & CEO on various issues outside of functional area of responsibility as requested

Essential Functions

•Accounting

•Human Resources/Labor relations

•Budgeting/Forecasting

•Corporate Development Support

•Supervisory

This role is a fit if:

- You understand that the work of WFAE, and local journalism everywhere, is essential to healthy communities and a thriving democracy and that your role is critical in building the capacity not just for the work but for its higher purpose

- You are an inspiring, strategic and analytical leader who possesses excellent problem-solving, opportunity-creating skills

- You have success building, motivating and leading teams

- You have the ability to thrive in a rapidly changing, high-pressure environment

- You have a working knowledge of database functionality (Allegiance preferred)

- You have a firm commitment to diversity: a personal approach that values the individual and respects differences of race, ethnicity, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, religion, ability, involvement with the criminal justice system, and socioeconomic circumstance.

If you are confident that you can meet the goals of this job and have most but not all of the skills listed, we encourage you to still apply.

About WFAE

In a nutshell

WFAE, the NPR station in Charlotte, is an award-winning multiplatform newsroom (radio, digital, podcasts, live events) committed to providing high-quality local news and engagement that meets the needs of our diverse community. Our mission is to deliver journalism that informs, engages and inspires. Our vision is to help create a more knowledgeable and engaged community grounded in our shared humanity.

This is an exciting time in WFAE’s history. We’ve doubled the size of our newsroom over the last five years, and in that time, we’ve seen record growth in our audience and revenue numbers. We are a relatively small, innovative team of journalists and business professionals who are committed to not only providing our community with news and information about the Charlotte region and beyond but also being a bridge to convene people for courageous conversations, training opportunities or just to have a good time. As our service to the region grows, so does our need to generate the revenue to support it. The chief revenue officer will take the lead on defining the strategy and implementing the processes to help us get to the next level.

Fast Facts

Established: 1981

Employees: 50+

Annual Budget: $7.4M

Organizational Impact

- 425% growth in digital audience over the last five years

- 71% increase in membership revenue over the last five years

- 50% growth in corporate sponsorship over the last five years

WFAE offers a generous benefit package and competitive compensation.

Across WFAE, we strive to:

Exemplify the highest levels of integrity and public trust.



Serve as a national and industry model of journalistic excellence.



Be doggedly committed to telling great stories and serving the public.



Succeed through teamwork, respect and collaboration.



Include diverse people, voices, thoughts and perspectives at every level of our work.



Value and reward creativity, curiosity and humor.



Be bold and take risks in service to journalism and our mission.



Enter every room with a spirit of generosity and gratitude.



