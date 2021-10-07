Charlotte to require new hires to get vaccinated for COVID-19

The city of Charlotte says all new city workers must get the COVID-19 vaccine in order to get hired.

A memo to city employees says the city’s vaccination rate is now at 70%, missing its target of at least 75% by Sept. 30.

At the beginning of September, the city’s fire department had the lowest percentage of vaccinated employees at 49%. But during the month it saw a 12% increase.

Vaccinated employees will get $250 for getting vaccinated by Sept. 30, but may miss out on an additional $250 promised for reaching a 75% vaccination threshold. Employees who are partially vaccinated must get their second shot by Nov. 19 to get the initial $250 reward.

There’s still one more chance for employees to push for the additional $250, city spokesman Cory Burkarth said. The Nov. 19 deadline for the second shot means that employees could still get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and upload proof of vaccination to reach the 75% threshold.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Read the full memo below.