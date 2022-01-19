Take your trash bin out now and leave it until it's emptied, city of Charlotte says

Charlotte's curbside trash pickup was already operating on a one-day delay this week because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and winter weather. Now, in anticipation of potentially more winter weather on the horizon, the city is asking people to take their bins to the curb Wednesday and just lave them until crews can empty them.

Here's the announcement the city sent to news outlets on Wednesday afternoon:

"Residents who have not received service this week are asked to put their carts at the curb tonight, Wednesday, Jan.19 and leave their carts out until collected. This direction especially applies to residents who normally receive collection on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Solid Waste Services offers collection updates via text. Residents who would like to receive updates regarding impacts to their collection service can text their day of service to 73224. For example, if their collection day is Thursday, they would text “Thursday” to 73224.

For more information, visit charlottenc.gov.