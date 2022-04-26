A video of a 2018 shooting involving Charlotte rapper DaBaby was recently released

Video footage was released this week showing the moments leading up to the fatal 2018 shooting of Jaylin Craig involving Charlotte rapper DaBaby.

The video was obtained and released by Rolling Stone and shows Jonathan “DaBaby” Kirk lunging at Craig’s friend, Henry Douglas, before the two began tussling down the aisle of a Huntersville Walmart. Seconds later, Craig tries to break up the fight before the video cuts to another clip showing DaBaby sliding across the ground before getting up and firing his weapon.

Kirk was found guilty on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed gun and completed probation.

The Mecklenburg County district attorney’s office says the newly released footage was part of the 2018 investigative file and after reviewing it, they agreed with the Huntersville Police Department’s decision to not charge Kirk because prosecutors could not prove that he did not act in self-defense.

The DA’s office provided a statement saying, “no circumstances have changed since our office’s previous review of the police department’s investigation” and that they “will not be commenting further.”

DaBaby addressed the newly published video in a tweet calling "the media" "brainwashed."