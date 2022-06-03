CATS selects winning artwork to be featured on 2023 transit passes

Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) announced Friday the winners of the 2022 Transit Pass Design Contest, whose artwork will be printed on Local, Express and Express Plus monthly passes for the 2023 calendar year.



First Place: Scott Partridge – Local Monthly Pass



Second Place: Angela Lubinecky – Express Monthly Pass

Angela Lubinecky / WFAE 2nd Place winner CATS 2022 Transit Pass Design Contest

Third Place: Jordan Hines – Express Plus Monthly Pass

Jordan Hines / WFAE Third Place winner CATS 2022 Transit Pass Design Contest

CATS asked North and South Carolina residents to submit original artwork with the theme: What Moves You? Entries were judged and first, second and third place winners were selected by a committee of transit staff members and local art professionals based on the following criteria:



Does the design address the theme and promote multi-modal transportation in Charlotte in specific or general terms? Is the design eye-catching and well-composed? Is text absent from the design?

“I included both angular shapes suggesting an urban landscape and natural forms. I intended to convey activity and movement. I depicted modes of transit including walking, biking, wheelchair, bus, train and flying,” first-place winner Scott Partridge said.