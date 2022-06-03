© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Area

CATS selects winning artwork to be featured on 2023 transit passes

WFAE | By Robb Crocker
Published June 3, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT
1st Scott Partridge.png
Scott Partridge
/
WFAE
1st Place winner CATS 2022 Transit Pass Design Contest

Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) announced Friday the winners of the 2022 Transit Pass Design Contest, whose artwork will be printed on Local, Express and Express Plus monthly passes for the 2023 calendar year.

  • First Place: Scott Partridge – Local Monthly Pass
  • Second Place: Angela Lubinecky – Express Monthly Pass
2nd Angela Lubinecky.png
Angela Lubinecky
/
WFAE
2nd Place winner CATS 2022 Transit Pass Design Contest

  • Third Place: Jordan Hines – Express Plus Monthly Pass
3rd Jordan Hines.png
Jordan Hines
/
WFAE
Third Place winner CATS 2022 Transit Pass Design Contest

CATS asked North and South Carolina residents to submit original artwork with the theme: What Moves You? Entries were judged and first, second and third place winners were selected by a committee of transit staff members and local art professionals based on the following criteria:

  1. Does the design address the theme and promote multi-modal transportation in Charlotte in specific or general terms?
  2. Is the design eye-catching and well-composed?
  3. Is text absent from the design?

“I included both angular shapes suggesting an urban landscape and natural forms. I intended to convey activity and movement. I depicted modes of transit including walking, biking, wheelchair, bus, train and flying,” first-place winner Scott Partridge said.

Charlotte Area
Robb Crocker
Robb is a digital editor originally from New Jersey.
See stories by Robb Crocker