12-year-old seriously injured from Camp Thunderbird zip line fall

A 12-year-old girl at YMCA’s Camp Thunderbird near Charlotte was seriously injured last week after falling from the camp’s zipline.

The YMCA says the camper received “responsive medical care” from the YMCA and Atrium staff and was then taken to the hospital. The accident happened on June 7.

The camp's zip line is 40 feet high and 300 feet long.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte did not provide details as to how the girl fell — or her condition today. It said that all ropes courses are closed, for now, and that the accident is under review.

The Y asked that the public prays for the camper and her family.

The accident was first reported by the Charlotte Ledger.

Camp Thunderbird on Lake Wylie is a popular destination, through school trips, summer camps and YMCA’s Y Guides programs.

Seven years ago, a 12-year-old girl from Wilmington died after falling from a zipline at Camp Cheerio, another YMCA camp north of Charlotte. That camp is run by a different YMCA organization.

An autopsy said the girl fell 43 feet after the zip line became tangled in the harness and then broke. Camp officials have said the rope may have melted when it came in contact with another rope.

“The girl appeared to become tangled in her apparatus and the rope between the zip line and her harness broke,” the autopsy says.

