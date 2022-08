Following an officer-involved shooting at the Concord Mills Mall on Wednesday afternoon, Concord Police announced that the mall is closed indefinitely.

Concord Mills mall is currently closed until further notice. Please clear the area. — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) August 31, 2022

No further details about the shooting have been released.

This is a developing story. WFAE will continue to update as details come in.