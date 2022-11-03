Gambrell Foundation names new top executives

The Charlotte-based Gambrell Foundation announced a round of executive hires and promotions on Thursday, including two new top leaders for the local charitable group.

The foundation named Brian Collier as the organization’s new president. He’s been Executive Vice President at the Foundation For the Carolinas for the past 16 years. The FFTC is the largest local community foundation, with almost $4 billion in charitable assets under management.

“I love this community, and I’m honored to build on the incredible work and momentum toward economic opportunity and belonging for everyone in our city and county,” Collier said in a news release. “The Gambrell Foundation presents an amazing opportunity for me to continue this effort and also explore innovative ways for all our young people to feel valued, respected and loved.”

Alongside Collier's hiring, Sally Gambrell Bridgford has been named the Chief Executive Officer at the Gambrell Foundation. Hannah Rankin, the foundation's current executive director, will change her focus to expanding the Gambrell family office as Chief Operating Officer of Belk Gambrell Enterprises.

"Brian and I have worked together on many projects over the years, all focused on fostering economic opportunity, upward mobility and social capital. This truly felt like the perfect time and opportunity to go deeper on these issues and build on our existing partnership,” Gambrell Bridgford said.

The Gambrell Foundation was founded in 1988, and focuses on fighting inequities in the Charlotte region.