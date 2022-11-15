WFAE newsroom employees seek to form union

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists announced Tuesday that 70 percent of WFAE’s content department has signed a petition to unionize.

A statement from the organizing committee says its goal is to ensure that WFAE is a safe and nurturing place to work and that “they deserve a seat at the table in making big decisions about the station’s future and in negotiating our wages, salaries and working conditions.”

WFAE CEO Joe O’Connor said he will be happy to work with SAG-AFTRA if employees decide on union representation, noting that “WFAE’s remarkable content team has created one of the best local multi-platform non-profits newsrooms in the nation.”