Charlotte woman whose cancer battle went viral dies, husband says

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published November 16, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST
Roz Singleton photo
Instagram
Roz Singleton's husband, Ray Singleton, announced her death on social media this week.

Nearly two years ago, Charlotte couple Ray Singleton and Rosyln Singleton went viral after Ray serenaded Roslyn before she underwent surgery for brain cancer and posted the video.

Roslyn, who was a Navy veteran, had her first bout with brain cancer in 2013. She developed a rare form of brain cancer called glioblastoma, which is uncommon in younger people. The average age of patients is 65 years old.

The viral video led the local couple to be invited on the Ellen DeGeneres Show just a day before Valentine’s in 2020. During their time on the show together, they were awarded $25,000, flowers and chocolate. Ray Singleton also was a contestant on "America's Got Talent," and sang the National Anthem at a recent Carolina Panthers game.

Ray Singleton posted on Instagram this week that his wife passed away at the age of 39.

"Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be," wrote Ray Singleton.

Roslyn Singleton believed she might have developed cancer after exposure to toxic burn pits in Afghanistan, according to a story about her treatment posted by Novant Health. She credited her faith and the people around her for helping her through the diagnosis.

"Whenever there's something going on in my life, God always puts the right people just right in front of me to make it a little easier," she told Novant.

Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
