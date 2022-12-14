North Carolina has a new way to train snow plow drivers: Simulators

Training someone to drive a snowplow comes with a hefty price tag and a risk to motorists. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has a new training tool aimed at saving money and increasing safety. Pilots train on simulators before taking to the skies . . . but snowplow drivers? There’s a simulator for that, too.

With winter approaching, NCDOT recently began using a n ew state-of-the-art Snow Plow Training Simulator across the state. They brought the simulator to Monroe this week.

Nestled in a large trailer outside of the NCDOT maintenance garage are two training simulators, one on each side of the trailer. When drivers take a seat, they are greeted with life-like features including a seatbelt, steering wheel, ignition switch, adjustable controls and a 180-degree display.

Kenneth Lee Jr. / WFAE A worker driving a snowplow simulator.

NCDOT Safety Consultant Mark Scott said about 500 new and veteran drivers have trained on the simulators over the past several months. He describes the simulator experience as ranging from "very realistic to very, very high realistic."

“Now, it will be different when they get into the truck because you're actually interacting with the motoring public. You will actually have snow and rain and icy conditions out there," Scott said.

The state purchased the simulators from Florida-based L3 Harris simulations for $360,000. There are currently two stations available on a trailer that will travel throughout North Carolina. While this doesn’t eliminate real-world driver training, Scott said the cost of the traveling simulator will be less than the cost of training in actual trucks.

Kenneth Lee Jr. / WFAE Nestled in a large trailer outside of the NCDOT maintenance garage are two training simulators, one on each side of the trailer.

On-the-road training sessions are normally eight to 10 hours at a time and can cost $218 per hour. The simulator cuts that cost to just $60 an hour, and the break-even point on the investment can be seen in just 18 months, according to Scott.

Scott says the simulator presents the same challenges drivers will face on North Carolina roads. They get the chance to practice driving in heavy snowfall, sliding on ice patches, dealing with random mechanical failures, deer encounters and more.

In addition to the cost-saving, the simulated training has environmental benefits.

"The carbon emissions for putting a dump truck, or several dump trucks, on the road is reduced. I have one generator running and instead of two or three or four vehicles at one time," Scott said.

NCDOT even let WFAE take a spin on the simulator . . . and this reporter might have a future clearing snow, if we get any this winter.