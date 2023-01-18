© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Area

Man dies while in custody at Mecklenburg County jail

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published January 18, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST
Mecklenburg County's main jail in uptown Charlotte.
David Boraks
/
WFAE
Mecklenburg County's main jail in uptown Charlotte.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 49-year old man at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center early Wednesday.

At about 5 a.m., a detention officer declared there was a medical emergency at the jail, the sheriff's office said. Bryon Miller was found unresponsive in his housing unit, and the sheriff's office said personnel started emergency medical measures on Miller.

The Charlotte Fire Department and Mecklenburg EMS arrived and also attempted to resuscitate Miller, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at 5:38 a.m. Miller had been in custody since his Jan. 14 arrest.

“MCSO is saddened by this untimely death, and we extend our deepest sympathies to Bryon Miller’s family and loved ones. The death of any person in our custody and care is always difficult and touches the humanity in us all,” Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said in a statement.


SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

tip jar

As a nonprofit newsroom, WFAE relies on readers like you to make stories like this possible. Our local reporting is vital to the health of our communities and our democracy, but we can’t do this without you. Please consider supporting our journalism by contributing as little as $10 today.


Citing medical privacy laws, the sheriff's office didn't release any information about Miller's medical condition.

Miller was arrested on Jan. 14 and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license and eluding arrest. He was processed into custody at the jail on Jan. 15.

In 2022, five inmates died while in custody at the Mecklenburg County Jail. Investigators have pointed to challenges hiring and retaining staff at the jail as contributing factors.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) will also conduct an in-custody death investigation as the medical examiner determines the cause of death, the sheriff's office said.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Charlotte Area Mecklenburg County Jail
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.