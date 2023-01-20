Soccer world mourns loss of Charlotte FC's Anton Walkes

Charlotte FC announced on Thursday that defender Anton Walkes died in a boating crash in Miami. On Friday, tributes poured in locally and from across the soccer world.

Walkes had been at a training camp to prepare for his second season with Charlotte's Major League Soccer club. Last season, Walkes played in 23 matches, starting in 21.

According to media reports Friday, Walkes was a passenger on an 11-foot Yamaha personal watercraft — commonly referred to as a jetski or WaveRunner — that collided with a larger boat Wednesday. He was found unconscious in the water and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Fans, family, teammates and teams all shared messages on social media to mourn the loss of Walkes. In Charlotte, fans gathered at the team's home stadium uptown to pay their respects to Walkes.

What we do is just a game. What truly matters is the human beings we connect with along the way.



Hug a friend. Reach out to a loved one. Life is short. pic.twitter.com/a33sqfF1Pn — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) January 20, 2023



There was a reason I put @AntonWalkes' name on my first @CharlotteFC shirt, and not just because he came from @SpursOfficial's academy. He genuinely loved life here and it was contagious, through the rest of the squad to us in the Supporters Section.



One of our own, always. https://t.co/HUe2XmFJLI — James Pike (@JamesVPike) January 19, 2023

The outpouring of love and support shown to our Charlotte FC family from across the world over the past 24 means more to us than you can ever know. Rest in Peace, Anton. You were the best of the best and the world needs more of you. 💙 pic.twitter.com/uR6OYpbhcD — Woody Wilder (@Woody_Wilder) January 20, 2023

Mint City Collective is thinking about Anton’s family friends and the entire Charlotte FC community. 💔 https://t.co/Lt8w86FqUs — Mint City Collective (@MintCityColl) January 19, 2023

Walkes began his professional career in England, playing for the Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur in 2013. He spent time at English soccer Portsmouth FC from 2018 to 2020.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player, Anton Walkes.



The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time 💙 pic.twitter.com/NCPvFU4A6v — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 19, 2023

Everyone at Portsmouth Football Club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Anton Walkes.



Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/bWZIz324z4 — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) January 19, 2023

Charlotte FC was scheduled to play a closed-door friendly match with St. Louis FC on Saturday. That match has been canceled.