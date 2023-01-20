© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Soccer world mourns loss of Charlotte FC's Anton Walkes

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published January 20, 2023 at 7:06 PM EST
Man in jersey
Charlotte Football Club
/
Tepper Sports & Entertainment

Charlotte FC announced on Thursday that defender Anton Walkes died in a boating crash in Miami. On Friday, tributes poured in locally and from across the soccer world.

Walkes had been at a training camp to prepare for his second season with Charlotte's Major League Soccer club. Last season, Walkes played in 23 matches, starting in 21.

According to media reports Friday, Walkes was a passenger on an 11-foot Yamaha personal watercraft — commonly referred to as a jetski or WaveRunner — that collided with a larger boat Wednesday. He was found unconscious in the water and pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Fans, family, teammates and teams all shared messages on social media to mourn the loss of Walkes. In Charlotte, fans gathered at the team's home stadium uptown to pay their respects to Walkes.


SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

tip jar

As a nonprofit newsroom, WFAE relies on readers like you to make stories like this possible. Our local reporting is vital to the health of our communities and our democracy, but we can’t do this without you. Please consider supporting our journalism by contributing as little as $10 today.


Walkes began his professional career in England, playing for the Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur in 2013. He spent time at English soccer Portsmouth FC from 2018 to 2020.

Charlotte FC was scheduled to play a closed-door friendly match with St. Louis FC on Saturday. That match has been canceled.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Sports
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.