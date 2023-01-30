Crowders Mountain, other N.C. parks to get millions of dollars worth of improvements

The North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority has approved $13.7 million to fund 11 improvement projects at North Carolina Parks, including the ever-popular Crowders Mountain State Park west of Charlotte

The investment was approved on Jan, 9, during the authority’s first quarterly meeting of the year.

Among the 11 improvement projects:



Hanging Rock State Park, north of Winston-Salem, will receive $3 million for family campground renovations.

Carolina Beach State Park will get $2.2 million for maintenance facility improvements.

Crowders Mountain State Park will get $ 2 million for a refresh of its overlook and trail improvements.

“These much-needed park improvement projects will bring several of our state parks facilities at some of our most visited parks up to modern standards to improve our visitors’ experiences in the parks,” said N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Reid Wilson, in a statement.

N.C. state parks are dealing with a COVID-induced surge in visitors that’s increased wear and tear on the trails, overlooks and other facilities. In 2021, the last full year available, Crowders saw almost 1 million visitors, a record.