Charlotte's new planning director seeks to balance growth and growing pains

After more than a year as Charlotte’s interim planning director, Alyson Craig has the job officially as of last week. She served previously as the department’s deputy director and prior to that, she worked in planning and real estate roles in Virginia. Craig takes on the position at a time when Charlotte is experiencing significant growth and growing pains. The city will soon have new development regulations in place and Craig says the 2040 comprehensive development plan will help the city grow in a more Equitable way.

Craig talked with WFAE's All Things Considered Host Gwendolyn Glenn about how she plans to use new regulatory tools to make Charlotte's growth less painful. Listen to their full conversation here.