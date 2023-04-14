© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Area

Charlotte's new planning director seeks to balance growth and growing pains

WFAE | By Gwendolyn Glenn
Published April 14, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT
Construction site in Charlotte
Ely Portillo
/
WFAE
Construction at the former Hall House site in uptown Charlotte.

After more than a year as Charlotte’s interim planning director, Alyson Craig has the job officially as of last week. She served previously as the department’s deputy director and prior to that, she worked in planning and real estate roles in Virginia. Craig takes on the position at a time when Charlotte is experiencing significant growth and growing pains. The city will soon have new development regulations in place and Craig says the 2040 comprehensive development plan will help the city grow in a more Equitable way.

Craig talked with WFAE's All Things Considered Host Gwendolyn Glenn about how she plans to use new regulatory tools to make Charlotte's growth less painful. Listen to their full conversation here.

Charlotte's New Planning Director
Alyson Craig talks about what Charlotte needs to plan for growth — and deal with growing pains in one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S.
alyson-craig.jpg

Tags
Charlotte Area Planning
Gwendolyn Glenn
Gwendolyn is an award-winning journalist who has covered a broad range of stories on the local and national levels. Her experience includes producing on-air reports for National Public Radio and she worked full-time as a producer for NPR’s All Things Considered news program for five years. She worked for several years as an on-air contract reporter for CNN in Atlanta and worked in print as a reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, The Washington Post and covered Congress and various federal agencies for the Daily Environment Report and Real Estate Finance Today. Glenn has won awards for her reports from the Maryland-DC-Delaware Press Association, SNA and the first-place radio award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Gwendolyn Glenn