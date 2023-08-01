Charlotte's 'bike friendliness' score is rising, but advocates say not fast enough

Charlotte is slowly becoming more friendly to cyclists.

That’s according to the bike advocacy group PeopleForBikes, which has released its annual ratings on how safe and appealing each U.S. city is to people traveling on two wheels.

This year, Charlotte scored a 27 out of 100. That might sound low, but it’s the highest rating Charlotte has received to date. Charlotte first scored a 20 out of 100 when the ratings began in 2017.

Eric Zaverl with the local advocacy group Sustain Charlotte joined WFAE's Nick de la Canal to discuss what this means for local cyclists, and the challenges Charlotte faces as it works toward a more friendly bike future.